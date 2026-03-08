Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Evansville Start Time in Sunday Matchup

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Sunday for Game 3 against the Evansville Purple Aces at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

After capturing back-to-back wins over the Aces in Friday's doubleheader, Bianco and Co. will look to earn the series sweep with Game 3 set for Sunday afternoon.

Hunter Elliott and Hudson Calhoun combined for the win and the save in Game 1 as the Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to basically seal the victory. A five-run lead at that point proved to be enough.

Elliott allowed two solo home runs in the top of the second - one each from Reid Haire, who led off the inning, and Ximi Baftiri.

Other than that, the Rebel ace was superb, pitching five innings and to one more batter in the top of the sixth - Haire, again, this time with a leadoff single. Elliott walked four but struck out seven, allowing four hits. With the win, he is 2-0 this season.

Calhoun came in after Haire's base hit and went the rest of the way, striking out nine Aces with one hit and no free passes. It was Calhoun's second save of the season.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

From there, Ole Miss earned a strong win in Game 2 with the Rebels now eyeing a series sweep with Game 3 locked in for 1:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

All three games can be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call for Friday's doubleheader. Hromada will be joined by former Rebel pitcher Jamey Price for the series finale.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

Ole Miss and Evansville will take the field at Swayze on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:30 p.m. CT as the Rebels look to pull off the series sweep.

