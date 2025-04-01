Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Jackson State Tigers in Tuesday Showdown
Mike Bianco and the No. 9 ranked Ole Miss Rebels return to Swayze Field on Tuesday afternoon for a midweek showdown against the Jackson State Tigers.
Bianco and Co. will enter the clash following an SEC series victory over the Florida Gators behind another impressive stretch at the plate for the Rebels.
Now, all focus has shifted towards Tuesday's clash in Oxford with Ole Miss looking to remain hot.
The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Jackson State Tigers
Know the Foe: Scouting Jackson State
Omar Johnson is in his 19th season at the helm of the Jackson State baseball program and holds an overall record of 287-142.
Last season, the Tigers earned a 36-20 (16-12 SWAC) season record and advanced to the SWAC Championship game where they ultimately fell to Grambling State 6-5 to conclude their 2024 campaign.
Jackson State currently holds a 16-10 (4-5 SWAC) season record and are coming off a 6-4 win on Sunday over Grambling State to secure the series.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over JSU, 8-0. The last meeting between the two foes was March 3, 2021 where Ole Miss beat Jackson State 12-1 in seven innings in Oxford. The Rebels will welcome the Tigers to Swayze for a midweek matchup on Tuesday evening.
How to Watch and Listen:
Tuesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. CT in Oxford.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Isaac Humphrey Show:
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week after his huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
(Notes Via Ole Miss Baseball Release)
