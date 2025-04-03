Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Kentucky Wildcats in Thursday's Game 1
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference clash against the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington.
Bianco and Co. are fresh off of a series victory over the Florida Gators with the Rebels' ranking catapulting to the No. 9 team in America.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum into Thursday's clash against the Wildcats in Kentucky Proud Park.
The Preview: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Kentucky Wildcats
DATES/TIMES
• Thursday, April 3 at 6 p.m. CT
STADIUM
Kentucky Proud Park (Lexington, Kentucky)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss: No. 9
• Kentucky: Unranked
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP: Game 1
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-0, 3.12 ERA) vs. TBA
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Thursday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Derrick Jones (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call. Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Dick Gabriel and Doug Flynn on the call.
Fans can also listen to all three games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Isaac Humphrey's Hot Start:
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week and the NCBWA Dick Howser Trophy Player of the Week after his huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
