Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers Tuesday Night Start Time
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Tuesday for a non-conference clash against the Memphis Tigers.
Bianco and Co. are riding a hot streak as of late after back-to-back Southeastern Conference series victories.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum into Tuesday's showdown against the Tigers with the Rebels looking to sweep the season series.
The Tuesday Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Memphis Tigers
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Gunnar Dennis (1-1, 5.25 ERA)
Memphis: RHP Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.12 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell (PxP) and Greg Gaston (analyst) on the call at 6 p.m. CT.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Scouting Report: Memphis Tigers
Tuesday night will be the second meeting this season between Ole Miss and Memphis. The Rebels won the first matchup 7-5 in Oxford on March 25. Campbell Smithwick and Mitchell Sanford each hit home runs in that game.
The Tigers currently have a 12-19 (1-8 AAC) season record and are coming off a 13-8 win over South Florida last weekend. Ole Miss leads the all-time series over the Tigers, 103-57.
Notes on the Rebels:
Luke Hill is currently riding a nine-game hitting streak and a 15-game on base streak. Over his last nine games, Hill is hitting .425 (17-for-40) with two home runs, eight RBI, three doubles, a triple, and eight walks.
Hill hit two home runs in last weekend's series against Kentucky including the go-ahead, game-winning shot in the top of the 12th inning on Saturday.
Over their last 11 games, the Rebels have worked 78 walks and been hit by pitches 20 times for 98 total free passes.
They drew 18 walks last Tuesday night against Jackson State, one shy of the program record set last season against High Point. The Rebels have worked 20+ walks in two of their last three SEC series, drawing 22 against Missouri and 24 against Florida.
Ole Miss is ranked third in the SEC in total walks (189), fifth in hit by pitches (55), and fourth in on base percentage (.439).
