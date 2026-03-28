Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Start Time and How to Watch

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Saturday afternoon at Swayze Field looking to even the program's best-of-three SEC series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Ole Miss (19-8, 3-4 SEC) suffered a Game 1 loss to Mississippi State (22-4, 5-2 SEC), 5-4, despite strong efforts from the Rebels' bats.

Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley each blasted home runs for the Rebels with the tandem continuing their strong start to the 2026 season.

For Utermark, he launched his 40th career homer and etched his name alongside the Ole Miss greats as he continues a strong stint in the Magnolia State.

He became just the fifth Rebel to ever hit the 40-homer mark where he now ties Brad Henderson and Jacob Gonzalez for fifth-most ever in the process.

Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

But Ole Miss now sits with their backs against the wall in the program's best-of-three series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs with Saturday providing an opportunity to even the series.

How to Watch:

Saturday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call. Sunday's matchup will be broadcast on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call.

Additionally, Ole Miss Rebels fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Starting Lineup:

The Mississippi State Buzz:

According to Ole Miss Baseball, "No individual Bulldog stands out nationally at the plate, rather the collective position players each are capable batters. Bryce Chance leads the way as the most effective hitter with a staggering .452 batting average.

"Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan provide the power with 13 home runs between them, with the former leading the team with 12 doubles. Reese and Reed Stallman are the team's main drivers of scoring with 34 and 29 RBI, respectively.

"On the bases, eight primary starters have recorded at least one stolen base as Chance leads the way with seven."

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