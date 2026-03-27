Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Start Time in Game 1

The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Friday night for an in-state showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs to open a three-game Southeastern Conference series in Oxford.

After a strong performace last weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats, Mike Bianco and Co. now find themselves back in the Top-25 of the D1Baseball Rankings with SEC play in full swing.

Ole Miss will roll out left-handed ace Hunter Elliott (3-0, 3.48 ERA) for Game 1 in what will be a battle between a pair of southpaws with the Bulldogs sending left-hander Charlie Foster (0-0, 5.11 ERA) to the bump.

According to Ole Miss Baseball, Friday and Saturday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Game 3 on Sunday will be broadcast on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Todd Walker (analyst) on the call.

For Ole Miss, there remains questions surrounding the pitching rotation for this weekend as Cade Townsend - the Rebels' Saturday starter - nurses a shoulder injury.

The SEC released the first player availability report of the weekend on Thursday where Ole Miss saw Townsend as ‘Questionable.’

“I don’t know what the next weekend looks like, but I think he’s in a good spot,” Ole Miss head coach Bianco said of Townsend last Saturday. “He threw again (on Saturday) and felt really good. So we’ll see where we are as the days progress.”

According to Ole Miss Baseball, "Bryce Chance leads the way as the most effective hitter with a staggering .452 batting average. Ace Reese and Noah Sullivan provide the power with 13 home runs between them, with the former leading the team with 12 doubles.

"Reese and Reed Stallman are the team's main drivers of scoring with 34 and 29 RBI, respectively. On the bases, eight primary starters have recorded at least one stolen base as Chance leads the way with seven."

Now, all eyes are on Game 1 with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. CT at Swayze Field between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs.

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