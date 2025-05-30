Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Murray State Racers in Oxford Regional Clash
No. 10 overall seeded Ole Miss will host the Murray State Racers on Friday night in the NCAA Tournament with postseason baseball back at Swayze Field.
After handling business in the SEC Tournament last week, the Rebels are entering tourney play confident, but aren't overlooking their opponents this weekend.
“I think everybody’s different,” Ole Miss outfielder Isaac Humphrey said this week. “As the year goes on teams grow. Teams get better.
"At the end of the day, though, you got to show up and just like it’s a normal game. It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. …Everybody at this point is good. They’ve won a lot of games. Doesn’t matter who you play, where it is. They’re going to be good.”
Ole Miss will square off against the Racers to open the Oxford Regional with all eyes on the Rebels at Swayze.
A look into the Friday preview, pitching matchup and Oxford Regional bracket for this weekend in the Magnolia State.
The Preview: No. 4 Seed Murray State Racers (39-13) vs. No. 1 Seed Ole Miss Rebels (40-19)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.).
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 10 overall seed
• Little Rock: No. 4 seed in Oxford Regional
TV/RADIO
• Friday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Derek Jones (PxP) and Jay Walker (analyst) on the call. Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Riley Maddox (6-5, 5.26 ERA)
Murray State Racers: RHP Nic Schutte (7-3, 4.02 ERA)
The X-Factor: Rebels' Pitching Staff
The Rebel pitching staff was the story of the week at the SEC Tournament last week in Hoover, Alabama. The staff as a whole posted a 1.29 ERA over four games, allowing just five earned runs over 35 innings.
They struck out 35 batters while issuing just nine walks and holding opponents to a .151 batting average.
The bullpen posted a 0.59 ERA, giving up just one earned run over 15.1 innings while striking out 14 and allowing just three walks.
Connor Spencer closed three games in four days, earning the save in all three appearances and nearly doubling his save total from the regular season. He allowed just one baserunner over three combined innings.
The starting rotation of Hunter Elliott, Riley Maddox, Cade Townsend, and Walker Hooks put up a 1.83 ERA giving up just four earned runs over 19.2 innings of work.
They gave up just 10 hits and struck out 21 batters. Townsend worked 4.2 scoreless innings against No. 1-ranked LSU in what was the first weekend start of his career.
The Oxford Regional Bracket and Schedule:
FRIDAY MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+
SATURDAY MAY 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
SUNDAY JUNE 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
MONDAY JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.