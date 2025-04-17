Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Game 1 Start Time
Mike Bianco and the eleventh-ranked Ole Miss Rebels return to the diamond on Thursday night for a clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia (S.C.).
Following a midweek loss to the Little Rock Trojans, the Rebels will look to get back on track on Thursday night in Game 1.
It'll be a three-game series for Ole Miss with an opportunity to square off against Paul Mainieri's Gamecocks.
A look into Thursday's pitching matchup, the game information and the latest buzz on Ole Miss righty Hunter Elliot heading into the clash.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-1, 3.92 ERA)
South Carolina: RHP Brandon Stone (1-4, 5.73 ERA)
Thursday Start Time: 5:30 p.m. CT
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan (PxP) and Ray Tanner (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Rebels' Ace Ready for Battle: Hunter Elliot Set to Take the Bump
Hunter Elliott was named to the Golden Spike Midseason Watch List by USA Baseball earlier this month. He is the seventh Rebel ever to be named to the Watch List and the first since Jacob Gonzalez in 2023.
Elliott has a 5-1 record in nine starts this season, posting a 3.92 ERA, 53 strikeouts and a .207 batting average against.
The Tupelo native has allowed the eighth-fewest runs in the SEC at just 19 in 43.2 innings of work. He is also ranked 16th in the conference in ERA, 11th in opponent batting average, and 11th in strikeouts.
Elliott's 53 total strikeouts and rate of 10.92 strikeouts per nine innings are both top 15 in the SEC. His seven runners picked off are the most in the SEC and the most by a Rebel pitcher in the Bianco Era (since 2001).
