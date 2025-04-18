Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Game 2 Start Time
No. 11 Ole Miss returns to the diamond on Friday afternoon for a Game 2 clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Founders Park.
The Rebels will look to bounce back following a Game 1 loss to Paul Mainieri's club on Thursday evening behind an impressive pitching performance by the Gamecocks.
Now, all focus is on the Friday afternoon SEC matchup with Ole Miss looking to even the series and force a decisive Game 3 on Saturday.
A look into the expected pitching matchup for Friday, the game information and the rundown from Thursday's Game 1.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (4-2, 5.75 ERA)
South Carolina: LHP Jake McCoy (3-3, 7.30 ERA)
Friday Start Time: 3 p.m. CT
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Mike Morgan (PxP) and Ray Tanner (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Game 1 Rundown: Rebels Fall in Columbia
No. 11 Ole Miss baseball (27-11, 9-7 SEC) opened its road series against South Carolina (22-17, 3-13 SEC) with a 3-2 loss Thursday night in Columbia.
Six of Ole Miss' seven losses in conference play have come by three runs or less.
The Rebels did not draw a walk in the game and had just two extra-base hits. Austin Fawley and Mitchell Sanford each hit a solo home run in the loss.
Mason Morris worked 2.2. hitless innings of relief with six strikeouts. He has not allowed an earned run over his last three appearances while racking up 20 strikeouts.
The Gamecocks would get one run in the first after an RBI-groundout from Jordan Carrion plated Noah Hall.
Ole Miss would even the score in the top of the third after Austin Fawley launched a solo homer to left center for his 10th round-tripper of the season.
Carolina would tally four singles in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead after five complete.
Mitchell Sanford would cut the Gamecock lead to one with a solo blast to right in the top of the sixth. It marked Sanford's 10th home run of the season.
Ole Miss had just one hit over the final three innings, a leadoff single by Isaac Humphrey in the seventh.
