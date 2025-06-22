SEC Baseball Remains on Top as LSU Baseball Takes Home 2025 National Championship
The Southeastern Conference continues its remarkable run across the college baseball landscape after another dominant run during the 2025 season.
After rewriting the history books, the conference now once again remains atop the baseball world after the LSU Tigers captured the 2025 National Championship.
A record 13 Southeastern Conference baseball teams have were selected to compete for the 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship in May with the Ole Miss Rebels being named a Regional site host.
According to the SEC, "Southeastern Conference squads earned the top four seeds and six of the top-seven in the 64-team field. SEC Tournament champion Vanderbilt was selected as the No. 1 overall seed, followed by SEC regular season champion Texas.
"Arkansas earned the No. 3 seed, Auburn earned the No. 4 seed, LSU earned the No. 6 seed and Georgia earned the No. 7 seed. Ole Miss is seeded 10th, while Tennessee is seeded 14th."
Now, with the LSU Tigers back on top, the SEC has won the last six NCAA National Championships with LSU (2), Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt rounding out the last champions.
- Tennessee Volunteers: 2024
- LSU Tigers: 2023
- Ole Miss Rebels: 2022
- Mississippi State Bulldogs: 2021
- *Canceled due to COVID-19: 2020
- Vanderbilt Commodores: 2019
It's clear the SEC has proven to be the top conference in college baseball with the track record to back it.
For Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels, this offseason will present a unique challenge as the program looks to get back on track to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
