SEC Tournament Bracket, Schedule and TV Guide: A Look Into Ole Miss Baseball's Path
No. 17 Ole Miss will hit the road to Hooverr (Ala.) this week to begin the Southeastern Conference Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.
Mike Bianco and the Rebels will look to make a statement in postseason play with the squad looking to boost their NCAA Tournament seeding this week.
For Bianco's group, it's been a rollercoaster year with Ole Miss battle tested heading into the final stretch of the season.
“There’s good and bad with everything and it’s one of those years where it tested us,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said on Saturday.
“You don’t just get these show up medals, but you got to be able to compete in this league and this league’s relentless. I’m proud of our guys. We’ve had days like this and we’ve had games get away from us when we’ve had the lead.”
What does the SEC Tournament schedule look like? What is Ole Miss' path to making a statement in Hoover this week?
A look into the SEC Tournament bracket, schedule and television netowkrs.
The SEC Tournament: Bracket and Schedule
Tuesday-Sunday, May 20-25
Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, Ala.
Tuesday, May 20 – First Round
Game 1: [9] Alabama vs. [16] Missouri – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 2: [12] Oklahoma vs. [13] Kentucky – TBD [SECN]
Game 3: [10] Florida vs. [15] South Carolina – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 4: [11] Mississippi State vs. [14] Texas A&M – TBD [SECN]
Wednesday, May 21 – Second Round
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. [8] Tennessee – 9:30 a.m. [SECN]
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. [5] Georgia – TBD [SECN]
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. [7] Ole Miss – 4:30 p.m. [SECN]
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. [6] Auburn – TBD [SECN]
Thursday, May 22 – Quarterfinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. [1] Texas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. [4] Vanderbilt – TBD [SECN]
Friday, May 23 – Quarterfinals
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. [2] Arkansas – 3 p.m. [SECN]
Game 12: Winner Game 8 vs. [3] LSU – TBD [SECN]
Saturday, May 24 – Semifinals
Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10 – 12 p.m. [SECN]
Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12 – TBD [SECN]
Sunday, May 25 – Championship Game
Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14 – 2 p.m. [ESPN2]
All Times Central
Note: The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
