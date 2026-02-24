Ole Miss Baseball vs. Southeast Missouri Starting Lineup, Start Time and TV Channel

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Tuesday afternoon for a non-conference matchup against Southeast Missouri with first pitch set for 4 p.m. CT in Oxford.

After another series sweep this past weekend, Bianco and the Rebels sit with an 8-0 record heading into Tuesday with Ole Miss quickly hitting the ground running to open the 2026 season.

"You can tell he’s feeling good," Bianco said last weekend of Saturday starter Cade Townsend. "But with some different arsenal. I thought last week he really leaned on the new slider that he learned.

"He’s able to do that. I think that’s going to be him from weekend to weekend. What makes him special is, man, he can really do whatever he wants with the ball. It’s really good stuff and it’s a ton of strikes."

Now, heading into Tuesday against Southeast Missouri, the Rebels will look to remain unbeaten and move to 9-0 against the Redhawks.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Terry Hayes Jr. (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. RHP Caden Kickhaefer (0-0, 9.82 ERA)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Starting Lineup

Lineup vs. SEMO pic.twitter.com/Qgu3ILeKOV — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) February 24, 2026

SCOUTING REPORT

Andy Sawyers is in his 10th season at the helm of Southeast Missouri State's baseball program. He's reached the 250-win mark as the Redhawk's skipper and has helped SEMO win three OVC Tournament titles and a regular season title in 2021. His efforts in 2021 led to him earning OVC Coach of the Year.

The Redhawks went 30-25 overall last season with a 16-11 mark in OVC play. SEMO reached the conference tournament as the fourth seed but fell to Little Rock in the first round.

Entering 2026, SEMO was selected to finish second in the OVC by the conference' coaches. The Redhawks earned three first-place votes. The pitching duo of Jackson Kranawetter and Nathan Mertens headlines SEMO's returning class, as the pair earned All-OVC First Team nods.

Mason Pennington has been the top pitcher for the Redhawks through eight games this season, however. He's worked 9.0 innings in two starts and has picked up a win and nine strikeouts. Kranawetter has been solid as well, making only two appearances so far this season but hasn't allowed any earned runs.

At the plate, Carson Schrack is the most productive returner from last season. This season he is batting .222 in 18 at-bats. Joe Hall has started in all eight games for SEMO so far this season and leads the team with a .414 batting average. Him and Caleb Klein are both already at or above 10 hits for the season so far.

SEMO is 3-5 entering Tuesday's contest, its best win so far was an 11-3 stomping of Saint Louis last Tuesday. In that game, the Redhawks recorded 17 hits, seven of which went for extra bases.

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Targeting No. 1 Prospect on Georgia Bulldogs Board Amid Strong Push

Ole Miss Football and Texas Longhorns Pushing to Flip Coveted WR Committed to SEC Foe

Every Ole Miss Football Player That Received an Invitation to the 2026 NFL Combine

Join the Community: