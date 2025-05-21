SEC Tournament Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Florida Gators Wednesday Start Time
No. 17 Ole Miss will take on the Florida Gators on Wednesday night in Hoover (Ala.) to begin the program's quest in the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Rebels received a first-round bye and will now take on the Gators after the Sunshine State squad took down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Tuesday in Round 1.
Florida (38-19, 15-15) is scorching hot heading into postseason play, and with Ole Miss in need of a win in the SEC Tournament, it's set the stage for a fiery matchup.
"We played them early in the year, so it's a totally different Ole Miss team and we're a totally different Florida team," Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan said.
"I don't know how much we can take away from that series. They're talented. They're older… They're well rested. They've had a great year. So, we'll just go out and play tomorrow and see how it goes."
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (8-3, 3.31 ERA)
Florida: TBA
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Wednesday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP) and Kyle Peterson (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: 8 p.m. CT on the SEC Network
The Updated SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule:
Wednesday, May 21
Game 4: No. 11 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 14 seed Texas A&M – 10:30 a.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 5: No. 8 seed Tennessee vs. No. 9 seed Alabama – 1:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 6: No. 5 seed Georgia vs. No. 12 seed Oklahoma – 5:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 7: No. 7 seed Ole Miss vs. No. 10 seed Florida – 9 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Thursday, May 22
Game 8: No. 6 seed Auburn vs. Winner of Game 4 – Noon ET, SEC Network
Game 9: No. 1 seed Texas vs. Winner of Game 5 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 10: No. 4 seed Vanderbilt vs. Winner of Game 6 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Friday, May 23
Game 11: No. 2 seed Arkansas vs. Winner of Game 7 – 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 12: No. 3 seed LSU vs. Winner of Game 8 – approx. 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Saturday, May 24
Game 13: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 – 1 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Game 14: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 – approx. 4 p.m. ET, SEC Network
Sunday, May 25
Championship Game: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 – 3 p.m. ET, ESPN2
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.