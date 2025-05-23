Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday
No. 17 Ole Miss will return to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Friday afternoon for an SEC Tournament quarterfinal matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT with right-hander Riley Maddox set to take the mound for the Rebels.
Ole Miss will be looking to make a statement against the Razorbacks with the program hoping to clinch the ability to host a Regional in the NCAA Tournament.
“With a game against Arkansas on Friday, Ole Miss could kick down the door with another marquee win,” D1Baseball’s Mark Eheridge wrote Thursday. “As it is, it still needs to scoreboard watch to see how other contenders do.”
After taking down the Florida Gators to open SEC Tournament play, Bianco and Co. know there remains work to be done in Hoover this weekend.
“We’re one of the teams in the running,” Bianco said. “I really like our resume, but I’m sure the other teams like their resume. The best thing we can do is win our baseball games.
"This is a team that has a Top 10 strength of schedule. We have some big victories against some really good teams. Those are things we can’t control.”
Now, all focus is on Arkansas with left-hander Zach Root heading to the bump for the Razorbacks in a highly anticipated SEC Tournament quarterfinals showdown.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels (38-18) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (43-12)
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
Ole Miss: RHP Riley Maddox (5-5, 5.46 ERA)
Arkansas: LHP Zach Root (6-4, 4.16 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Tom Hart (PxP), Chris Burke (analyst), Kyle Peterson (analyst), and Kris Budden (sideline) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games of the tournament on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Know the Rebels: Ole Miss Looking to Stay Hot
Austin Fawley's Consistent Bat Must Show Up:
Austin Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 21 games and is tied with Judd Utermark for the team lead with 16 home runs.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He is third in the SEC and 18th in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.38).
Fawley's .613 slugging percentage is the highest on the team among qualified hitters and he is second on the team in OPS (.989).
He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
Judd Utermark Controlling the Pace Alongside Fawley
Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley have each hit home runs in four consecutive games this season. Utermark accomplished the feat first, hitting five home runs in four games from February 28 to March 5.
Fawley later matched with four home runs in four games from April 11 to April 17. They join Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
