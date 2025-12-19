Ole Miss Football Extends Offer to Top-100 Prospect, Michigan Wolverines Target

Pottstown (Penn.) Owen J. Roberts four-star wide receiver Matthew Gregory has blossomed into one of America's top pass-catchers with a myriad of schools battling for his commitment.

Gregory, a Top-100 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, has reeled in scholarships from several powerhouse programs with his process exploding this fall.

The 6-foot, 170-pound speedster has earned offers from the likes of the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Texas A&M Aggies, Miami Hurricanes, and Arkansas Razorbacks, among several others, across his time on the prep scene.

Now, add the Ole Miss Rebels to the growing list after the new-look coaching staff in Oxford made the call this week to the talented wideout.

The hometown Penn State Nittany Lions will be a school to monitor throughout his recruitment, but with a new staff in town headlined by shot-caller Matt Campbell, it gives Ole Miss an opportunity to also lay the foundation.

The Rebels are beginning to dip into the 2027 and 2028 Recruiting Cycles with new offers being thrown out left and right to multiple top recruits in America.

The New Offer on Defense: Jaden Bayonne

Alexandria (La.) three-star defensive lineman Jaden Bayonne continues his rise as a coveted prospect in the Bayou State with multiple schools entering his process.

Bayonne, the No. 12 rated prospect in Louisiana, has earned offers from a myriad of schools as of late after a strong junior campaign on the prep scene.

The 6-foot-4, 280-pounder has reeled in scholarships from the likes of the Arkansas Razorbacks, Minnesota Gophers, TCU Horned Frogs, SMU Mustangs, and Houston Cougars, among others, this fall.

Now, add Pete Golding's Ole Miss Rebels to the mix after the program dished out an offer to the talented defensive lineman this week.

The SMU Mustangs have been in pursuit of the coveted defender, but with Golding's staff now in the mix, Ole Miss will certainly begin intensifying their pursuit.

In what has emerged as a chaotic stretch in Oxford, Ole Miss has navigated College Football Playoff preparation, the recruiting trail, and new coaches being brought in by Golding amid change in the Magnolia State.

