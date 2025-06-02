Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Murray State in Oxford Regional
The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Murray State Racers on Monday in a winner-take-all matchup at Swayze Field in the Oxford Regional Championship.
Following back-to-back impressive victories on Sunday for the Rebels, Mike Bianco's squad is now one win away from punching a ticket to Super Regionals.
“We treat it like tomorrow’s the national championship,” Ole Miss first baseman Will Furniss said after Sunday’s games. “Because, in theory, it is. You can’t get to the national championship without winning tomorrow.
“So, we all go home tonight. I believe our game’s later in the day, so we’re going to get some good sleep, hydrate really well, make sure we’re awake and get some breakfast and come to the park to hit some balls around.”
Now, all focus turns to Monday in the Magnolia State with Ole Miss looking to make a statement in Swayze Field against a fiery Murray State squad.
A look into the broadcast information, Monday start time and updated Oxford Regional bracket on Day 4 of regional play.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Murray State Racers
DATE/TIME
• Monday, June 2 at 5 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.).
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss - No. 10 overall seed, No. 1 seed in Oxford Regional
• Murray State - No. 4 seed in Oxford Regional
RADIO
• Ole Miss Sports Radio Affiliates
TV/ONLINE
• Monday's game will be televised on the SEC Network.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 4 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins
Game 6: No. 4 Murray State (41-13) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (42-20) - 7:16 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (43-20) vs. No. 4 Murray State (41-14) - 5 p.m. CT
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
