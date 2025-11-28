Expert Analysts Log Final Predictions for Ole Miss Football vs. Mississippi State
No. 7 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) will hit the road to Starkville in Week 14 for an SEC showdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the annual Egg Bowl.
Lane Kiffin and Co. enter the regular season finale with the program remaining in headlines, but with an opportunity to further cement their spot in the College Football Playoff, all attention is on Friday's clash.
"It's a huge game. Next one on the schedule," Kiffin said this week. "Everything is to get to 1-0. These guys, I think, are really talented. I think [Mississippi State head coach Jeff] Lebby’s done a great job with them, making them competitive.
"Shoot, they took Texas and, what, Tennessee at home this year into overtime? Really have improved from a year ago and doing a great job over there.
"So, we’re excited about the matchup. A lot at stake obviously and to get to 1-0 to finish off this phenomenal regular season."
Now, all eyes are on the Egg Bowl matchup with national analysts logging their picks prior to kickoff.
The Game Information: Week 14 Edition
Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Mississippi State Bulldogs
Kickoff Time: 11 a.m. CT
Venue: Davis Wade Stadium - Starkville (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: Ole Miss Sports Radio Network
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 10-1 (6-1 SEC)
Mississippi State Bulldogs Record: 5-6 (1-6 SEC)
The Expert Predictions:
David Pollack:
“I don’t see how State wins,” Pollack declared. “The cowbell at home, the noise, like that’s going to play a part in this football game. But I don’t see Trinidad Chambliss flinching. I’ve not seen anything in him that makes me think he’ll flinch.”
“He’s just been there, done that. He’s bought the T-shirt. He’s bought the hat. I just don’t think the moment’s too big for him. I think his calm, his experience, his running is way too much for this Mississippi State defense.”
ESPN's Rece Davis:
“I’m going to go Ole Miss because the setup is too perfect. Now, Mississippi State has squandered some opportunities at home this year. They should have beaten Tennessee. They should have beaten Texas. They did not,” said Davis.
“I think Ole Miss is too good for them. So, I think it seems like, with all of the other things – oh, this is a perfect setup? It’s also the perfect setup for Lane to go in there and drop 56. So, I’m going to take Ole Miss with a win.”
ESPN's Greg McElroy:
“I’m taking Ole Miss in the game,” McElroy said on Always College Football. “If you want to beat the Rebs, you’ve got to stop the run. I’m not confident that Mississippi State can do it, not with what I’ve seen from them defensively in the last couple weeks.
“I think Ole Miss will win this game as long as they’re focused. If they’re not, and that focus starts to drift, that’s how it becomes competitive. I don’t think it will. I think the Rebels handle business and punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.”
