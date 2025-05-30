Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Murray State Racers in Regionals
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Murray State Racers on Friday night at Swayze Field to begin their quest at capturing the Oxford Regional.
After earning a coveted Top-16 seed in the NCAA Tournament, Ole Miss will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Murray State Racers this weekend at Swayze Field.
Bianco and Co. will open NCAA Tournament play with a matchup against the Murray State Racers with right-hander Riley Maddox taking for mound for the Rebels.
It'll be a night game at Swayze after Ole Miss made the move to take the night game in Oxford with Bianco intrigued at the atmosphere to come.
"I always felt that's a disappointing thing for your fans (for a team to play the early game)," Bianco said. "It's also really hot here like a lot of our counterparts.
"I don't want to play at 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. if I don't have to. We're used to playing on Friday night; our fans are used to being here on Friday night. That's kind of the reward."
A look into the preview for Friday night at Swayze Field, the broadcast information and the full bracket for this weekend in the Magnolia State.
The Preview: No. 4 Seed Murray State Racers (39-13) vs. No. 1 Seed Ole Miss Rebels (40-19)
DATE/TIME
• Friday, May 30 at 7 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.).
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 10 overall seed
• Little Rock: No. 4 seed in Oxford Regional
TV/RADIO
• Friday’s game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Derek Jones (PxP) and Jay Walker (analyst) on the call. Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup:
Ole Miss Rebels: RHP Riley Maddox (6-5, 5.26 ERA)
Murray State Racers: RHP Nic Schutte (7-3, 4.02 ERA)
Trio of Rebels Dominating at the Plate
For the first time in program history, three different Rebels have hit 15 or more home runs in a season. Austin Fawley leads the team with 17 while Judd Utermark has 16 and Mitchell Sanford has 15.
This is also the first time in program history that six different Rebels have hit double digit home runs. In addition to Utermark, Fawley, and Sanford, Ryan Moerman and Isaac Humphrey have each hit 11, and Will Furniss has hit 10.
The Oxford Regional Bracket and Schedule:
FRIDAY MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+
SATURDAY MAY 31
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner
SUNDAY JUNE 1
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner
MONDAY JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Football Target, Top-10 Quarterback in America Earns Elite 11 Invite
Ole Miss Basketball Beats Out North Carolina Tar Heels, UCONN for Top-50 Prospect
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Lands in Early Top-25, Named 'Offseason Winners'
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.