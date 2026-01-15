Former Top-100 Safety, Prized Ole Miss Football Defensive Back Withdraws From Portal

Ole Miss Rebels safety Anthony Robinson III has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal and will return to Oxford for the 2026 season, according to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos.

Robinson put pen to paper with the Ole Miss program as a Top-50 safety in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle where he made his way to Oxford over offers from the likes of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Miami Hurricanes, and Missouri Tigers, among several others.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder recorded just one tackle across his time in the Magnolia State where he was set to search for a new home this offseason, but has since reversed course and will be back in 2026.

The Ole Miss Rebels have reconstructed the defense heading into the offseason with a myriad of newcomers - including players at safety after Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Joenel Aguero signed last week.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels safety Anthony Robinson III (20) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Aguero departed Athens after spending three seasons with Kirby Smart and Co. where he signed as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 safety in America.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move after Golding and Co. put a full-court press on the Southeastern Conference transfer.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Now, the talented safety will make his way to Oxford for his final season of eligibility after signing with the Ole Miss Rebels last Saturday amid a visit to campus.

The Transfer Portal Additions [17]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Gaining Confidence in Landing Top-10 Transfer Portal Wide Receiver

Ole Miss Football Adds Commitment From Prized Oklahoma Sooners Transfer To Haul

Kirk Herbstreit Believes Trinidad Chambliss Has Strong Chance To Get Waiver for 2026, Win Appeal

Join the Community: