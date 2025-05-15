Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers in Game 1
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the No. 6 ranked Auburn Tigers on Thursday night at Swayze Field to open the final SEC series of the 2025 season.
The Rebels will roll out ace Hunter Elliott to the mound with the program looking to make a statement in Game 1 in the Magnolia State.
After an impressive midweek victory over UT-Martin on Tuesday, it'll be a quick turnaround for Ole Miss with the Rebels looking to carry their momentum.
A look into the start time for Thursday, the broadcast information and latest notes on the Ole Miss squad heading into the Game 1 clash.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 6 Auburn Tigers
Pitching Matchups: Game 1 Edition
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (7-3, 3.66 ERA)
Auburn: RHP Cam Tilly (3-1, 4.38 ERA)
Broadcast Information:
Thursday's game will be live streamed on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
The Start Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
The Buzz: Notes on the Rebels
What to Watch For: Austin Fawley Shining in Oxford
Austin Fawley hit another home run last weekend against Mississippi State, bringing his season total 16.
The sophomore has now hit the most home runs by a catcher in the Mike Bianco Era, passing Calvin Harris (2023) and Justin Brashear (2006) who each hit 12.
He leads the SEC and is fourth in the NCAA in home runs per game (0.41).
Fawley has hit 10 home runs over his last 17 games and leads the team in OPS (1.048) and slugging percentage (.664). He is hitting .287 with 10 home runs and 28 RBI in SEC play. He was ranked at the No. 10 catcher in the country by D1Baseball in their Week 12 update.
What to Watch For: Rebels Offense Must Start Off Hot
The Rebels set new program records for runs scored and RBI in a single game in their 29-1 win over Alcorn State on April 9.
Their 29 runs scored took down a program record that had stood since 1989 when Ole Miss defeated Illinois College 28-0.
The previous single-game RBI record was 25 which had been accomplished three times and as recently as last season against High Point. The Rebels collected 27 RBI in the win over Alcorn to set a new record.
The Ole Miss offense also had 44 total bases which was just two shy of the single-game program record and 23 hits which was four short of the program record.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.