Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Game 3
No. 23 Ole Miss will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a Game 3 clash against the No. 21 ranked Oklahoma Sooners in L. Dale Mitchell Park.
The Rebels will look to avoid the sweep after dropping back-to-back contests to open the critical Southeastern Conference series.
It'll be right-hander Mason Nichols taking the mound for Ole Miss with the talented veteran preparing to make a statement with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CT.
A look into the broadcast information for Sunday, the pitching matchup and Game 2 rundown from Saturday night.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels at Oklahoma Sooners
BROADCAST INFORMATION
All three games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Chad McKee (PxP) and Blake Brewster (analyst) on the call Friday and Toby Rowland (PxP) and Kendall Pettis (analyst) on the call Saturday and Sunday.
Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
Sunday Start Time: 2 p.m. CT
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (3-1, 5.40 ERA)
Oklahoma: RHP Malachi Witherspoon (3-5, 4.89 ERA)
The Game 2 Rundown: Rebels Drop Series in Norman
The Rebels had runners on second and third with two outs in the ninth inning but were unable to complete the comeback as No. 23 Ole Miss dropped game two and the series to No. 21 Oklahoma 5-3 on Saturday.
The Rebels had 10 hits but scored just three runs as the offense went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Mitchell Sanford and Austin Fawley each had two hits in the game. Fawley hit his team-leading 14th home run of the season.
Luke Hill went 1-for-4, extending his on base streak to 31 games and his hitting streak to eight.
The Sooners struck for three runs in the first inning as they opened the game with a fly out, triple, home run, single, single, and a walk.
Fawley hit his home run in the top of the second inning, a solo shot with one out that just got over the wall in left field, to make it 3-1.
The Sooners extended their lead with two more runs in the fifth inning. Catcher Easton Carmichael hit his second home run of the day in the inning.
The Rebels were able to put something together in the seventh inning as Collin Reuter opened the inning with a walk. Ryan Moerman doubled and Isaac Humphrey brought them each home with a single to make it 5-3.
With two outs in the ninth inning, Campbell Smithwick hit a pinch-hit single and Sanford doubled to put them both in scoring position with Hill at the plate. However, he would go on to strikeout to end the game.
