Start Time CHANGED For Ole Miss Baseball's Series Opener vs. Eastern Kentucky
A cold snap has moved through North Mississippi following Wednesday night's snowfall, and as a result, the Ole Miss Rebels' baseball series opener against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels has received an earlier start time on Friday.
Ole Miss announced the time change on Thursday, stating that due to winter weather, first pitch on Friday has been moved up from 4 p.m. CT to 2 p.m. This is the second time in as many games that the Rebels have moved a start time up from 4 to 2, the first coming on Tuesday against Arkansas State.
According to The Weather Channel's forecast for Oxford on Friday, the high during the day is slated for 38 degrees with a low of 23 coming after sunset.
Ole Miss is hoping to keep its positive momentum moving forward on the baseball diamond this weekend as it has won two straight games and has started the year with a record of 3-1. The Rebels claimed two wins last weekend in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown, and they picked up a walk-off win over Arkansas State in midweek action.
The wins in Arlington came over nationally-ranked Arizona and Clemson (the latter being a run-rule win), but the Rebels were also run-ruled by nationally-ranked Texas on Saturday for their first (and so far only) loss of the season.
Games 2 and 3 of this weekend series against Eastern Kentucky are slated for start times of 1:30 p.m. and noon CT. All games will be televised on SEC Network+.