The 2025 All-SEC Honors: Ole Miss Baseball Lands Multiple Rebels on All-SEC Teams
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Three Ole Miss baseball players have been selected to the 2025 All-SEC Baseball Team as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Luke Hill and Mason Morris were each named to the Second Team at their respective positions while Hayden Federico was named to the All-Freshman Team.
Hill is the first third baseman to earn All-SEC honors since Justin Bench in 2021 and Morris is the first pitcher since Doug Nikhazy in 2021 and the first relief pitcher since Parker Caracci in 2018.
Federico is the first Rebel freshman to earn conference honors since Hunter Elliott in 2022.
Hill finished the regular season in the top 14 of the SEC in batting average (.345), on base percentage (.473), runs scored (59), hits (71), walks (42), and stolen bases (18).
His 12 stolen bases during conference play were the most in the SEC.
Hill is currently riding a 39-game on base streak, reaching base in every game since the beginning of conference play.
He has reached base in all but two of his 54 games played this season. His 39-game streak is the eighth-longest by a Rebel since 1997.
Morris has been Ole Miss' primary option out the bullpen all season long, working the most innings by any Rebel outside of the starting rotation.
He finished the regular season with a 5-1 record and a 3.60 ERA with one save and 65 strikeouts.
His 65 punchouts and five wins are second-most on the team, trailing only Hunter Elliott, despite pitching almost 30 fewer innings.
Morris made 11 appearances during SEC play, second-most on the team.
Morris struck out at least four batters in nine of his 11 appearances during SEC play and issued more than two walks only once.
He allowed more than three hits in just two of his appearances all season long.
Federico has appeared in 46 games as a freshman for Ole Miss, starting in 39 of them, primarily as the designated hitter.
He finished the regular season with a .247 batting average, 29 runs scored, and 11 stolen bases. His 29 walks are the sixth-most on the team and his 11 stolen bases are the third-most on the team.
Federico is one stolen base shy of the Ole Miss freshman record set by Jordan Henry in 2007.
Federico hit four home runs and three of them were leadoff blasts, including one on the first pitch he saw in SEC play.
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.