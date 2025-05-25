The College World Series Odds: Ole Miss Baseball Picking Up Steam as Team to Watch
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels are scorching hot as postseason baseball continues after punching their ticket to the SEC Championship Game on Sunday.
Now, after victories over the Florida Gators, Arkansas Razorbacks and LSU Tigers, Ole Miss has quickly emerged as a team to watch in the NCAA Tournament.
"We just want to continue to play well. I know it sounds like coach-speak, but it's really not about who you're playing. We feel we're pretty good, as well, and when we play well, we can play with anybody in the country," Bianco said on Saturday.
"One of the things that we've talked about for a long time now is can we play consistently well over a period of time. Baseball is a tough game to do that. But this team has done it now for a few weeks."
Ole Miss has navigated a challenging schedule this season with the Southeastern Conference loaded once again in 2025.
Bianco and Co. have the No. 5 strength of schedule in college baseball with the program quickly becoming a team to keep tabs on.
D1 Baseball's current Sunday projection has the Ole Miss Rebels currently slotted as the No. 10 National Seed with the program matched up with TCU (No. 2), East Tennessee State (No. 3) and Fresno State (No. 4) to round out the Oxford Regional.
In the projection, the Oxford Regional is paired with the Auburn Regional with the No. 7 National Seed Auburn Tigers.
But the latest buzz from sportsbooks has Ole Miss cruising up the betting odds in the College World Series next month.
The Rebels currently sit with the tenth-best odds to capture a National Championship behind multiple SEC programs.
The Current Betting Odds: DraftKings Edition
- Arkansas Razorbacks: +450
- LSU Tigers: +550
- Tennessee Volunteers: +650
- Georgia Bulldogs: +1000
- North Carolina Tar Heels: +1300
- Oregon Ducks: +1800
- Vanderbilt Commodores: +2000
- Texas Longhorns: +2500
- Auburn Tigers: +2500
- Ole Miss Rebels: +2500
The Ole Miss Rebels are clicking on all cylinders with a collective buy-in from the program as postseason play continues.
"We're really together. The last couple years it doesn't seem like we've had a bunch of fight, and when we'd get down we'd just kind of give up or we'd ride the ups and downs too much. We don't stay even keeled," Ole Miss' Will Furniss said on Saturday.
"This group is older and I think we're honestly tighter. When things go bad, we don't dip too low, and when things are going good, we don't go too high. I think that's the recipe for success, like Coach B says.
"Just a very mature group of guys, and we're all kind of like family. It's good to have this group with us."
