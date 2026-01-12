Promising Young Ole Miss Football Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal Market

Ole Miss offensive lineman Devin Harper intends to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Oxford after one season with the program, according to On3 Sports.

Harper signed with the Rebels as a Top-10 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after flipping his commitment away from the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Shreveport (La.) native emerged as one of the most coveted prospects in America where he came in as a Top-150 prospect in his cycle - emerging as one of the Rebels' top signees.

Now, after one year in the Magnolia State, Harper has made his move where he will depart the program and hit the free agent market despite Ole Miss Football recently revealing he would "stay home" in 2026.

Sources have indicated to Ole Miss Rebels On SI that the hometown LSU Tigers will be a school to watch in his process once he is officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal database.

Ole Miss recently landed LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne as the highest-rated signee in the program's Transfer Portal haul to this point.

Curne checks in as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Golding and Co. once again locking in one of the top players available.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder's primary recruiter was LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis, but with his position coach not being retained on Lane Kiffin's staff, Curne made the decision to explore other options with Ole Miss making a statement.

Former LSU Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson is now on staff in Oxford as the Ole Miss Rebels' running backs coach/associate head coach where the relationship boosted the program's chances significantly.

Curne took a multi-day stay to the Magnolia State where he committed and signed while in town as the portal class takes shape in Oxford.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Deuce Knight - Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller - Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey - LSU (RB)

