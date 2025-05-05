The Grove Report

The Latest Rankings: Ole Miss Baseball Remains in Top-25 Despite SEC Series Loss

Mike Bianco and Co. remain in the Top-25 heading into a critical week, set to take on Mississippi State.

Zack Nagy

Courtesy of Ole Miss Baseball.

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels dropped their fifth Southeastern Conference series of the season this past weekend after suffering a pair of losses to the Oklahoma Sooners.

After dropping back-to-back games to open the series in Norman, Bianco and Co. captured a Game 3 victory to avoid the sweep on Sunday.

“Through the first two games we just gave a lot of at-bats away,” outfielder Isaac Humphrey said. “Kind of laid down and let them do what they wanted to.

"That was the big thing coming into [Sunday] was, ‘Hey, how can we be tougher at the plate? How can we grind out at-bats?’ …I thought the offense was great today.”

Despite the SEC series loss, the Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) will remain in the Top-25 heading into this week's slate of games.

Ole Miss will enter the week No. 24 with a weekend series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inching closer.

The Rebels sit at No. 17 in the latest RPI Rankings, and with a pair of SEC series remaining on the schedule against both Mississippi State (29-19, 10-14) and No. 8 Auburn (33-15, 13-11), it's crunch time.

Below is the full D1Baseball Top 25 rankings:

  1. Texas (33-8)
  2. Florida State (33-10)
  3. LSU (38-11)
  4. North Carolina (35-10)
  5. Oregon (33-13)
  6. Georgia (39-11)
  7. Arkansas (40-9)
  8. Auburn (33-15)
  9. Clemson (37-12)
  10. Oregon State (34-12)
  11. Vanderbilt (34-14)
  12. West Virginia (39-7)
  13. UC Irvine (34-11)
  14. Coastal Carolina (37-11)
  15. Tennessee (37-11)
  16. North Carolina State (30-15)
  17. Oklahoma (32-14)
  18. UCLA (34-13)
  19. Troy (34-13)
  20. Louisville (32-15)
  21. Southern Mississippi (35-13)
  22. Arizona (33-14)
  23. Alabama (36-12)
  24. Ole Miss (33-15)
  25. Southern California (32-15)

More Ole Miss News:

The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected

Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety

Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Home/Baseball