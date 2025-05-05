The Latest Rankings: Ole Miss Baseball Remains in Top-25 Despite SEC Series Loss
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels dropped their fifth Southeastern Conference series of the season this past weekend after suffering a pair of losses to the Oklahoma Sooners.
After dropping back-to-back games to open the series in Norman, Bianco and Co. captured a Game 3 victory to avoid the sweep on Sunday.
“Through the first two games we just gave a lot of at-bats away,” outfielder Isaac Humphrey said. “Kind of laid down and let them do what they wanted to.
"That was the big thing coming into [Sunday] was, ‘Hey, how can we be tougher at the plate? How can we grind out at-bats?’ …I thought the offense was great today.”
Despite the SEC series loss, the Rebels (33-15, 13-11 SEC) will remain in the Top-25 heading into this week's slate of games.
Ole Miss will enter the week No. 24 with a weekend series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs inching closer.
The Rebels sit at No. 17 in the latest RPI Rankings, and with a pair of SEC series remaining on the schedule against both Mississippi State (29-19, 10-14) and No. 8 Auburn (33-15, 13-11), it's crunch time.
Below is the full D1Baseball Top 25 rankings:
- Texas (33-8)
- Florida State (33-10)
- LSU (38-11)
- North Carolina (35-10)
- Oregon (33-13)
- Georgia (39-11)
- Arkansas (40-9)
- Auburn (33-15)
- Clemson (37-12)
- Oregon State (34-12)
- Vanderbilt (34-14)
- West Virginia (39-7)
- UC Irvine (34-11)
- Coastal Carolina (37-11)
- Tennessee (37-11)
- North Carolina State (30-15)
- Oklahoma (32-14)
- UCLA (34-13)
- Troy (34-13)
- Louisville (32-15)
- Southern Mississippi (35-13)
- Arizona (33-14)
- Alabama (36-12)
- Ole Miss (33-15)
- Southern California (32-15)
More Ole Miss News:
The 2025 NFL Draft Recap: Ole Miss Sees Multiple Rebels Selected
Ole Miss Lands Commitment From Sought-After Transfer Safety
Super Bowl Champion, Ole Miss Star Wide Receiver AJ Brown Earns Prestigious Honor
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.