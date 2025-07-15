The MLB Draft Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Sees Multiple Rebels Selected in Draft
ATLANTA – Day two of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft saw eight more Rebels hear their name called, bringing the total to nine over the two-day event. Nine draftees is the highest total for Ole Miss since 2014.
Luke Hill was drafted in the fourth round as the 132nd overall pick by the Cleveland Guardians. He is the highest drafted Rebel position player since Calvin Harris was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the fourth round in 2023.
Will McCausland was selected in the seventh round as the 222nd overall pick by the Cleveland Guardians.
Riley Maddox was picked in the eighth round as the 231st overall pick by the Washington Nationals.
Mason Nichols was picked by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ninth round as the 267th overall pick.
Connor Spencer was taken in the 12th round by the Chicago Cubs as the 361st overall pick.
Patrick Galle was selected in the 17th round as the 508th overall pick by the Boston Red Sox.
Brayden Jones was taken in the 18th round as the 537th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.
Sam Tookoian was picked in the 20th round as the 589th overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels.
Hill started in 63 games for the Rebels in 2025, starting in all of them primarily at third base. He led the team in batting average (.336), on base percentage (.459), runs scored (66), hits (82), walks (46), and stolen bases (18).
He put together the sixth-longest on base streak in program history, reaching base in 42 straight games from March 11 to May 25. He reached base in all but three games he played all season.
McCausland made 24 appearances on the mound in 2025, posting a 3-1 record with two saves, a 4.32 ERA, and 55 strikeouts over 41.2 innings of work.
He struck out eight over 3.2 innings of work while allowing just one earned run in his Rebel debut against Clemson.
On March 23rd McCausland worked a four-inning save against Missouri, striking out six along the way.
He earned a win with two innings and three strikeouts against Georgia Tech in the Oxford Regional.
Maddox made 16 starts for the Rebels in 2025 as the team’s primary game two starter. He finished second on the team in innings pitched (69.2) and third in strikeouts (69).
He matched his career-high in innings pitched on April 26 against Vanderbilt, working seven innings and giving up just one earned run.
Maddox struck out a career-high eight batters over 6.1 innings against Mississippi State on May 9.
Nichols made 14 starts for the Rebels in 2025 as the team’s primary game three starter. He struck out a career-high 10 hitters on March 2 against Wright State.
On April 19, he earned the win and struck out three over five innings against South Carolina.
Nichols earned three prestigious awards during the 2025 season, being named the 2024-25 SEC H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the SEC, the 2025 Walter Byers Graduate Scholarship recipient by the NCAA, and a winner of the 2025 Taylor Medal by the University of Mississippi.
Spencer posted a 1.82 ERA with eight saves over 21 appearances on the season. He allowed just five earned runs and held opponents to a .197 batting average.
The senior picked up four saves during the Rebels’ postseason run including three in the first three games of the SEC Tournament.
His 15 career saves over two seasons at Ole Miss are the 10th most all-time.
Galle made eight appearances for the Rebels in 2025, striking out nine batters over seven total innings.
Jones made 18 appearances out of the bullpen for the Rebels in 2025 before an elbow injury cut his season short. He struck out 30 batters and issued just six walks over 18 innings of work.
He had not allowed a run to score over his final five appearances before requiring elbow surgery.
Tookoian made five appearances for Ole Miss in 2025, striking out nine batters over three innings of work.
