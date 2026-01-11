Michigan Wolverines Transfer, Former Blue-Chip Prospect Commits to Ole Miss Football

Michigan Wolverines tight end Brady Prieskorn has committed to Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels with the program continuing its strong start in the Transfer Portal.

Prieskorn signed with the Wolverines as a Top-10 tight end in the 2024 Recruiting Cycle and a Top-250 prospect in America - landing with Michigan over the likes of Alabama, Arkansas, and Michigan, among several others.

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder redshirted across his first season in Ann Arbor prior to seeing limited game action in his second season with Michigan in 2025.

Now, Prieskorn will make his way to Oxford with three seasons of eligibility where he will look to carry the legacy left by his brother - Caden Prieskorn.

Ole Miss has signed multiple transfers on Saturday - including a top safety in the free agent market.

Georgia Bulldogs safety Joenel Aguero committed to Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels while on a visit to Oxford, according to multiple reports.

Aguero departed Athens after spending three seasons with Kirby Smart and Co. where he signed as a five-star prospect in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle - checking in as the No. 2 safety in America.

The junior defensive back was Georgia’s full-time starter at STAR across the last two seasons, but has now made his move after Golding and Co. put a full-court press on the Southeastern Conference transfer.

Aguero appeared in 12 games in 2023 as a true freshman prior to becoming the starter across his sophomore and junior seasons at Georgia - ending his career in Athens after logging 72 tackles, three for a loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

Now, the talented safety will make his way to Oxford for his final season of eligibility after signing with the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday amid a visit to campus.

The Transfer Signees:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jaheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Chris Jones – Southern Mississippi (LB)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Brady Prieskorn - Michigan (TE)

