The Oxford Regional Schedule: Ole Miss Baseball Opponents and Start Times Revealed
The 2025 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship field was announced Monday afternoon on ESPN2 as Ole Miss found out where they were seeded in the field and which teams would be coming to Oxford.
Ole Miss was given a No. 10 national seed and will be the top seed at the NCAA Oxford Regional.
The Rebels will host No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 3 Western Kentucky, and No. 4 Murray State this weekend.
Ole Miss is hosting its 11th regional at Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field, all coming during the Mike Bianco Era.
The Rebels are one of eight SEC teams to be selected as host institutions, a new record for the conference.
NCAA OXFORD REGIONAL FIRST ROUND SCHEDULE
No. 2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. No. 3 Western Kentucky (46-12): 3 p.m. on ESPN+
No. 1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. No. 4 Murray St. (39-13): 7 p.m. on ESPN+
Ace Pitcher Hunter Elliot's Take: Rebels Ready for the Bright Lights
“It would mean a lot. I’ve never played postseason baseball in Oxford. I’ve heard it’s truly special,” Elliott said on Sunday.
“It would be one of the best environments in college baseball next weekend. But, yeah, just me being from Mississippi I grew up going to a ton of games, going to some really cool postseason games. It would mean the world for me to play in one.”
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
