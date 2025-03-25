The Preview: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Memphis Tigers Set for Midweek Matchup in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. – No. 15 Ole Miss Baseball will host Memphis Tuesday night at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.
LEADING OFF
- Ole Miss swept Missouri last weekend in Columbia for their first SEC series sweep since 2022.
The Rebels are now 4-2 in conference play, their best start since the 2021 season when they started 6-0.
- Last weekend marked the first time Ole Miss has won a series in Columbia, going 0-3 since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.
- The Rebels scored 40 runs in the series, the most runs they have put up in a conference series since they scored 40 in a sweep of Florida in 2019.
- Ole Miss hit six home runs in Saturday's 17-10 win, the first time they have done that since May of 2023, the last time they were in Columbia.
- Ole Miss was ranked in four of the five polls this week coming in at No. 15 in the D1Baseball, USA Today, and Baseball America polls. The Rebels were also slotted at No. in the NCBWA poll.
- Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week after hitting four home runs and collecting 13 RBI last weekend against Missouri.
- Humphrey and Hayden Federico are each riding 20-game on base streaks.
- Ole Miss is tied with Kansas for sixth in the NCAA in total home runs, hitting 49 long balls so far this season. They are fifth in the nation in home runs per game, averaging 2.13 home runs per game.
- Judd Utermark and Ryan Moerman each have nine home runs on the season, tied for 22nd in the NCAA and sixth in the SEC.
- The Rebels are now ranked 10th in the NCAA and fifth in the SEC in slugging percentage at .551.
- Ole Miss' pitching staff is now ranked seventh in the NCAA and sixth in the SEC in strikeouts per nine innings, owning a 12.1 K/9.
- The Rebels will host Florida this week for a Thursday-Friday-Saturday SEC series at Swayze Field.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP
LHP Gunnar Dennis (1-1, 7.50 ERA) vs. RHP Caden Robinson (1-2, 6.88 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Matt McLaughlin (analyst) on the call.
Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
SCOUTING REPORT
Matt Riser is in his second season at the helm of the Memphis baseball program. In the 2024 season, Riser led the Tigers to a 23-32 (10-17 AAC) overall record. Memphis' season ended with a 11-10 win over Wichita State to close out their 2024 campaign.
The Tigers are currently 11-12 on the 2025 season and are 0-3 in AAC play. Memphis is coming off a 11-1 loss to East Carolina.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series over Memphis 102-57. Tuesday's matchup will mark the 160th meeting between the two foes with the last being April 2, 2024 where the Tigers walked away with the 9-4 win over the Rebels.
HUMP WEEK
Isaac Humphrey was named the SEC Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday after a huge weekend in Missouri.
Humphrey hit .389 (7-for-18) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 21 total bases in four total games, including the Rebels' midweek matchup with Southern Miss.
The senior went 1-for-3 with a double in Pearl before really heating up in Columbia. Humphrey hit .400 (6-for-15) with four home runs, 13 RBI, and 19 total bases as Ole Miss swept Missouri for their first conference sweep since 2022.
He came into the series with three total home runs on the season and more than doubled his total with four long balls in three games. He launched two home runs in the series-clinching win on Saturday for the first multi-home run game of his career.
Humphrey drove in 13 of the Rebels' 40 runs scored in the series, a whopping 32.5 percent of the scoring.
ON THE PATH
Both Isaac Humphrey and Hayden Federico have reached base in 20 consecutive games, with Humphrey's streak dating all the way back to the second game of the season against Texas.
Federico has reached base in every game he has played in to start his career.
WASTE NO TIME
The Rebels are outscoring opponents 32-13 in the first inning and 55-19 over the first two innings of games this season, jumping on opponents early. They are 11-2 when scoring in the first inning and 15-1 when they score the first run of a game.
NEVER SAFE
The Rebel pitching staff has picked off nine runners this season, surpassing its totals from each of the last two seasons already. Hunter Elliott leads the team with five pickoffs, Riley Maddox has two, and Mason Nichols and Walker Hooks each have one.
RETURN OF THE KING
Hunter Elliott was named the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of the Month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association for the month of February.
Elliott made three starts in the opening month of the season, working at least five innings and picking up the win in each. He only allowed six total hits and did not allow a run, earned or otherwise, to score.
Elliott was one of 17 qualified pitchers in the NCAA to not allow an earned run this season and one of just four to not allow an earned run while working 16+ innings. He was also just one of 11 to not allow a run at all, earned or unearned.
On February 14, Elliott made his first start since April of 2023 shutting out No. 21 Arizona over five innings in Texas. He allowed just two hits and struck out three Wildcats on the way to his first win since February of 2023.
The following weekend Elliott had everything working against Eastern Kentucky in his first start at Swayze Field in almost 700 days.
He tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts over six innings, allowed just three hits and not issuing a single free pass. He faced just one batter over the minimum as he picked off two of the three baserunners he allowed.
POWER SURGE
Judd Utermark hit two home runs in the Rebels' win over Murray State, giving him his first multi-home run game of his career.
He hit four home runs in four-consecutive games from February 28 to March 5, hitting five total during that time. He joins Andrew Fischer, Logan Power, and Michael Rosamond as the only Rebels to hit a home run in four-straight games since 1997.
(Via Ole Miss Baseball Release)
More Ole Miss News:
Ole Miss Quarterback Confident He's "The Best" QB in the 2025 NFL Draft
Top-10 Quarterback in America Locks in Ole Miss Visit
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Rebels Confirm Spring Game Plans in April
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.