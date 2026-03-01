The Recap: Ole Miss Baseball Suffers Lopsided 9-2 Loss to No. 9 Coastal Carolina

HOUSTON, Texas – No. 25 Ole Miss Baseball (10-2) fell to No. 9 Coastal Carolina (7-4) in the finale of the 2026 BRUCE BOLT College Classic Sunday morning 9-2.

Dom Decker hit his third home run of the weekend and Hayden Federico went 2-for-3 with a double. Tristan Bissetta also had two hits in the game, finishing 2-for-4.

The Rebel pitching staff posted double digit strikeouts again, giving them 48 total punchouts on the weekend.

Wil Libbert started the game on the mound but picked up his first loss of the season despite cruising through the first two innings.

Libbert struck out the side to open the ball game, throwing six straight strikes to end the inning. He retired the side in the second inning before giving up a run in the third on two singles and a walk.

Decker hit his home run in the bottom of the third, to make it 2-1 Rebels.

Libbert retired the side in order in the fourth but ran into trouble with one out in the fifth. He walked the bases loaded and all three baserunners would end up scoring to make it 4-2 Coastal.

The Chanticleers scored two more runs in the sixth, two more in the seventh, and one more in the eighth. Two of them were unearned runs aided by Ole Miss' poor defense.

The Rebels had just one baserunner over the final two innings, who was eventually erased by a double play.

Ole Miss will return to Oxford to host Memphis and North Alabama for midweek matchups at Swayze Field on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Weekend Recap:

Ole Miss handled business in an 8-0 win over Ohio State on Saturday, but the victory feels negated after an extra-inning loss to Baylor on Friday and then Sunday’s 9-2 loss to No. 9 Coastal Carolina.

Cade Townsend earned his first win of the season, striking out nine batters and issuing just one walk over five scoreless innings on Saturday.

Nine strikeouts was a new career high for the sophomore, and he has now struck out 8+ hitters in each of his three starts this season.

Taylor Rabe earned the first save of his career, working the final four innings of the game and striking out a career-high seven batters. Each pitcher allowed just three hits and Townsend issued the only walk of the game.

Dom Decker went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three runs scored. It was the first time in his career that he hit multiple home runs in one game. Moseley did not start on Saturday but entered the game defensively in the seventh, making the most of his one at bat with his first career grand slam.

