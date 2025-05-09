The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs on Friday
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will hit the road this weekend for a three-game series against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a critical SEC matchup.
After dropping last weekend's series to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Rebels will look to bounce back in a showdown against Mississippi State.
Now, with inclement weather working its way through the South, there's been an update to this weekend's schedule.
Mississippi State Baseball has released the following statement:
"Due to expected inclement weather on Saturday, Mississippi State has shifted its weekend baseball series against Ole Miss.
The Diamond Dawgs will now host the Rebels in a Friday doubleheader with the first game beginning at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. The second game will begin approximately 40 minutes following the first on SEC Network."
Ole Miss versus Mississippi State will play Game 1 on Friday beginning at 4 p.m. CT with Game 2 set to follow 40 minutes after. It'll be a doubleheader in Starkville on Friday.
The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUPS: GAME 1
Ole Miss: LHP Hunter Elliott (6-3, 3.71 ERA)
Mississippi State: LHP Pico Kohn (5-2, 3.90 ERA)
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Friday's game will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Derek Jones (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call. Saturday and Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Bart Gregory (PxP) and Charlie Winfield (analyst) on the call.
Scouting the Bulldogs:
Mississippi State is currently 29-19 overall and 10-14 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are coming off a series sweep over Kentucky where the Bulldogs outscored the Cats 26-10 throughout the three game weekend series.
The Rebels won the series last year in Oxford in a wild three games. They were shut out in the first game, won in 12 innings in game two, and run ruled the Bulldogs in the rubber match on Sunday.
The two teams played two more times after that in 2024, with the Bulldogs winning the Governor's Cup game and eliminating the Rebels in the first round of the SEC Tournament.
Ole Miss won the first matchup of 2025 between the two teams, walking off Mississippi State in ten innings in the 2025 Governor's Cup on April 22.
