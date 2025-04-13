The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers Game 3 Start Time
Mike Bianco and the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will square off against No. 5 Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in a pivotal Game 3 clash with both programs looking to claim the series.
Following a Game 2 victory on Saturday for the Rebels, the stage has been set for a rubber match in Swayze Field.
The Rebels (27-8, 9-5 SEC) and Volunteers (30-5, 9-4 SEC) split the first pair of games with all eyes now on the deciding matchup on Sunday.
A look into the Game 3 preview, how to watch and a scouting report on the Volunteers heading into the matchup in Oxford.
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Date/Time:
• Sunday, April 13 at 2 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 6
• Tennessee Volunteers: No. 5
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
ONLINE
• Sunday's game will be broadcast on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Jensen Lewis (analyst) on the call.
The Pitching Matchup: Game 3 Edition
Ole Miss: RHP Mason Nichols (2-0, 4.83 ERA)
Tennessee: RHP Tegan Kuhns (2-1, 2.79 ERA)
Know the Foe: Volunteers Cruising
The Tennessee Volunteers were heading into the weekend with a 29-4 overall record and a 9-3 record in SEC play.
They hosted Texas A&M last weekend no hitting and run ruling the Aggies in game one but dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday to lose the series.
It was their first series loss of the season after opening SEC play with series wins over Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.
The defending national champions come to Oxford for the first time since March of 2022 when they swept the series. The Rebels have not won a series against the Volunteers since 2018, losing the last three matchups.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Tennessee, holding a 51-46-1 record over the Volunteers.
