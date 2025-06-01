The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Ole Miss Baseball's Schedule Facing Elimination
Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels captured a critical Oxford Regional victory on Saturday afternoon over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers to remain alive in the NCAA Tournament.
After launching eight homers at Swayze Field, the Rebels handled business in a "win or go home" matchup on their home turf.
Ace Hunter Elliott took control of the contest early on the mound to give Ole Miss an opportunity to break the game open early and limit the Hilltoppers' chances on offense.
The Mississippi native went 6.0 innings, allowing three runs – one earned – off of eight hits and three walks. Elliott struck out seven Hilltoppers batters on the day.
“I grew up watching postseason games in Oxford, coming to postseason games in Oxford and getting to experience it was truly special,” Elliott said.
“We knew that today was an elimination game and we weren’t letting it eliminate us. We really like this group of guys and we really want to play another day together and we earned that.”
Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday afternoon in another elimination game with the Rebels looking to take it one game at a time at Swayze Field.
The winner of Sunday's elimination contest will take on Murray State in a doubleheader.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT
Game 6: Murray State Racers (41-13) vs. winner of Game 5
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
