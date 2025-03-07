Three National Champion Ole Miss Rebels Highlighted by Their Major League Clubs
Back in 2022, the Ole Miss Rebels made one of the biggest turnarounds in college baseball history, going from the brink of missing the NCAA Tournament to being the last team standing in Omaha with the program's first national championship.
Now, three Rebel legends from that team are making their statement in Spring Training with their MLB clubs.
Tim Elko, Jacob Gonzalez and Kemp Alderman could be the next three Rebels to make it to the big leagues as all three were recognized for their outstanding performances so far in camp.
Elko and Gonzalez were both named to the Chicago White Sox Spring Breakout roster recognizing the top prospects in their organization. Elko could be on the cusp of making the big leagues as the White Sox are in a interesting spot with their Major League club struggling but having a cabinet full of young stars in the minor leagues.
The Marlins also released their Spring Breakout roster.
Alderman made the list, a name with some serious power who could be on the fast track to the show with another strong campaign. Like the Sox, the Marlins are in a tough spot being in one of the toughest divisions in baseball, the NL East. If the Marlins are sellers at the deadline, they could be ready to give a young bat a shot.
It should be fun to monitor these former Rebs' journeys throughout Spring Training to see if they can turn some heads and up their MLB estimated time of arrival.