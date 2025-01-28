Three Returning Ole Miss Baseball Rebels Primed For Big Spring
The Ole Miss baseball program has been trying to reclaim its identity after back-to-back seasons where the Rebels missed out on the postseason, something that doesn't usually happen at Ole Miss, especially under coach Mike Bianco.
Bianco has built a juggernaut of a program going into his 25th season in Oxford, but how do the Rebels get back and compete in a loaded Southeastern Conference a league with the last five national championship winners including the Rebels in 2022? They are going to have to lean on their vets, so let's take a look at three returners that Ole Miss will need to lean on.
RP No. 22 Connor Spencer
The Hernando native fit nicely at the tail end of the Rebels bullpen last season as he led the team in saves at seven, becoming the closer the Rebels needed, especially in the non-conference. For Ole Miss to bounce back, the bullpen has to nails, and that starts with their dude Conner Spencer.
SP No. 2 Riley Maddox
Maddox turned into an ace for the Rebels as he led the team in innings pitched and strikeouts looking. Maddox doesn't have eye-opening velocity, but he does have a moxie and a swagger about him when he is on the bump. With a couple of new additions via the portal and Hunter Elliott back, we will see if Maddox is a bullpen guy or maybe a weekend starter.
Time will tell, but he was another arm you could count on in 2024.
IF No. 27 Judd Utermark
Utermark is listed as an infielder but has shown in the past that he can play either corner outfield spot. Let's be honest, however: this isn't about his glove; it's about his bat, Judd has plus power, and the Rebels will need another big-time bat in this lineup as sometimes it seems this team lives and dies by the long ball.
Either way, look for Utermark to play that thumper role in the middle of this lineup.