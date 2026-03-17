Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Austin Peay Governors Start Time on Tuesday

The Ole Miss Rebels return to Swayze Field on Tuesday for a late afternoon matchup against the Austin Peay Governors with first pitch being adjusted due to expected inclement weather.

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels returned to Oxford on Monday night with the program qucikly turning right back around on Tuesday for a non-conference clash against the Governors at Swayze.

Due to expected weather in the area, the start time has been adjusted with first pitch now set for 4 p.m. CT from the Magnolia State.

The Pitching Matchup:

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 4.26 ERA) vs. LHP Chance Cox (0-1, 11.40 ERA)

Broadcast Information:

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Jake Hromada (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

it's your lucky day, we're back at Swayze 🍀 pic.twitter.com/Vs30UFS27r — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 17, 2026

The Scouting Report: Austin Peay Edition

- Roland Fanning is the 12th head baseball coach in Austin Peay history and is in his fourth season leading the Governors. He's the reigning two-time ASUN Conference Coach of the Year, after guiding Austin Peay to back-to-back 35-win seasons, which included 45 wins last year. He's accumulated a 117-76 overall record entering Tuesday's game.

- Despite the success of the past two seasons, the Governors begin week six of the 2026 baseball season at 11-9. Austin Peay began the season with a four-game series against UNLV, splitting it 2-2. It then won a series with Eastern Michigan with a pair of wins but lost the next series against Cincinnati with a loss to Mississippi State in between.

- Most recently, Austin Peay is coming off its conference-opening series against Bellarmine. The Governors won two games and scored at least eight runs in all three games.

- Outfielders Zion Taylor and Paris Pridgen have had almost identical batting averages at .385 and .382, respectively, but each offer something unique to Austin Peay's offense. Taylor has excelled at getting multi-base hits, collecting 11 including three home runs.

- Pridgen is one of the most effective baserunners in the country having already secured 16 stolen bases, which is tops for the ASUN and 10th in the country. Andres Matias and Ty Wisdom are also hitting above .300 for the year. Matias leads the team with 24 RBI, and they both have four homers.

More Ole Miss News:

Georgia Bulldogs, Indiana Hoosiers Pushing to Flip Nation's No. 4 QB From Ole Miss

The SEC Tournament Bracket: Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Upset Win Over Texas Longhorns

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: