Top-10 Shortstop in America, Ole Miss Baseball Signee Makes Decision With Nationals
Ole Miss signee Coy James has made his decision after being selected No. No. 142 overall by the Washington Nationals in the 2025 MLB Draft.
James, the No. 9 shortstop in America, will sign his professional contract with the Nationals organization.
The 6-foot, 185-pounder out of North Carolina committed to the Ole Miss Rebels in December of 2022 prior to skyrocketing up the rankings.
Following his senior campaign at Davis County, James emerged as an MLB Draft candidate with the Washington Nationals scooping up his services.
Now, James has signed his deal with the Nationals with the contract worth $2.5 million; the slot value for pick No. 142.
The deal ties the record for highest bonus ever after the fourth round.
The expectation was that James would sign, and much debate, the coveted Top-15 overall prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle has put pen to paper.
“We anticipate all of those guys signing,” Ole Miss assistant Mike Clement said. “From Mason Morris, who I think is already signed, all the way through to Sam Tookoian. Our anticipation is all of them either have signed or will sign, and I don’t think we’ll get any of those guys back.
“If you get drafted inside the Top 10 rounds, you’re going to sign. Typically there’s a deal in place before they call your name. The real intrigue comes, for us, between the 11th and 20th round, like with Spencer and [Hunter] Elliott a year ago. Those aren’t as sure of a thing. But in a 20-round draft anymore, they’re drafting those guys to try to sign them.”
According to Rivals, here is a look into which Ole Miss Rebels selections have signed following the 2025 MLB Draft:
- Mason Morris (83rd pick by Cincinnati Reds) – Signed / $897,000 bonus
- Luke Hill (132nd pick by Cleveland Guardians) – Not Signed
- Coy James (142nd pick by Washington Nationals) – Signed / $2,000,000 bonus
- Grant Richardson (170th pick by Athletics) – Signed / $400,000 bonus
- Will McCausland (222nd pick by Cleveland Guardians) – Not Signed
- Riley Maddox (231st pick by Washington Nationals) – Signed / $10,000 bonus
- Mason Nichols (267th pick by Tampa Bay Rays) – Signed / $37,500 bonus
- Connor Spencer (361st pick Chicago Cubs) – Signed / $100,000 bonus
- Patrick Galle (508th pick by Boston Red Sox) – Signed / $150,000 bonus
- Brayden Jones (537th pick by Tampa Bay Rays) – Signed / $75,000 bonus
- Sam Tookoian (589th pick by Los Angeles Angels) – Signed / $50,000 bonus
