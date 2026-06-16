Way-Too-Early 2027 Ole Miss Baseball Roster Projections

The Ole Miss Rebels were just eliminated from the College World Series and are also losing a lot of key players from the 2026 team.

Some important names that won’t be with Ole Miss in 2027 are Judd Utermark, Tristan Bissetta, Will Furniss, Hunter Elliott, Cade Townsend, and Taylor Rabe. All of those players are either graduating seniors or draft-eligible.

The Rebels in 2027 will be seeing a similar team in some areas and a completely revamped one in other areas.

Pitching staff

Upstate pitcher Brent Stukes makes a pitch in the Tuscaloosa NCAA Regional | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Rebels are definitely losing some talented arms, but they have added two potentially great pitchers in the transfer portal.

The first being former LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy. He spent two years with the Tigers and finished with a 4.50 ERA. He features an upper-90s fastball and could be a great addition to an experienced Bullpen.

The Rebels also added starting pitcher Brent Stukes. He transferred from South Carolina Upstate. In his last year there, he went 8-3 with a 5.65 ERA. If Stukes can get the ERA down, he could be a great Sunday starter for the Rebels.

While the Rebels will likely lose a lot of talented pitchers to the draft, the Rebels have some talented players behind those future draft picks that could fill the Friday and Saturday starter roles.

Grayson Gibson saw very little action this year, but has the stuff to be Ole Miss’ number two pitcher. His best start last season was when he went 4 innings against Memphis. He didn’t allow a run and struck out five batters.

While it remains a mystery till mid July pitchers Cade Townsend or Taylor Rabe could come back for another year at Ole Miss and fill that Friday night role.

Infielders

Magnolia Heights' Cole Prosek celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ole Miss infield needs to replace two great corner fielders in third baseman Judd Utermark and first baseman Will Furniss.

The Rebels have added first baseman Trey Hawsey from Louisiana Tech.

Hawsey batted .329 last year with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs. He is a great hitter and has the ability to replicate or improve on the success Furniss had when he was a Rebel.

Third base will feature incoming freshman Cole Prosek.

Prosek received a grade of ten from Perfect Game, which is the highest grade a player can receive. He runs a 6.89 sixty-yard dash and has the potential to be a great third baseman for the Rebels.

The Rebels return the middle of their infield with Owen Paino at short and Dom Decker at second.

Decker hit .270 last year and was a great lead-off hitter for Ole Miss in the postseason. Paino was a great fielder for the Rebels and will look to improve at the plate.

Ole Miss will also return catcher Austin Fawley, who hit 13 home runs last year and will be a key returner.

Outfielders

Mississippi Rebels center fielder Hayden Federico celebrates | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Rebels are returning two of their starting outfielders from last season. Left fielder Brayden Randle and center fielder Hayden Federico.

Randle has found a new home in the outfield and went on a tear at the plate in this past postseason. His bat will be crucial to next year's lineup.

Federico hit .302 last season and will be a great contact bat in the middle of the lineup for the Rebels next season.

Right field will be patrolled by Daniel Pacella. He struggled in his opportunities for Ole Miss last year.

Pacella batted .152 last season, but now has a chance for a breakout year in 2027 since former right fielder Tristan Bissetta graduated.

The Rebels had a great 2026 season and kept or added some key pieces that will help them thrive in 2027.

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