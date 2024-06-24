What Does New Rebel Catcher Collin Reuter Bring to the Table in 2025?
Transfer catcher Collin Reuter announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday, giving the Rebels their first portal commitment of the offseason. Reuter was a standout offensively for BYU and played 79 games behind the plate for the Cougars in his two seasons in Provo.
Reuter hit for a .256 average with 16 homers and 61 RBI in the 2022 and 2024 seasons, and he also saw 15 games at first base for BYU, meaning he has some versatility to play at another position.
Reuter is a big right-handed hitter who stands 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds. He produces very loud contact in some physical swings where his power really shows, and his approach is very solid as he can flex his power to all fields. His slight leg lift in his load really helps with the timing in his swing which also kickstarts the power in his bat.
BYU made its debut in the Big 12 recently where Reuter faced some high-level D1 competition. The SEC is a different animal, but the transition won't be as difficult with the Big 12 always being a very competitive conference.
Rueter looks like a plug-and-play guy, either as the designated hitter or behind the plate. When taking a look at the Rebels' needs, Rueter looks to fit two of the more important positions.
My comparison for Rueter is Mike Napoli, a big, physical, right-handed hitting catcher who can play at first when needed. One thing to remember, however, is that Rueter is draft eligible, so Rebel fans will need to hold their breath with him and a couple of high school hopefuls.