Which Ole Miss Baseball Players Can Bring Stability Back to the Program?
The noise outside of Ole Miss Rebels baseball right now might be the loudest during Mike Bianco's tenure in Oxford.
Multiple high-potential players have entered the portal with Wes Mendes being the latest player to enter his name. These are guys who maybe a big impact on the program last season, and now the Rebels must pick up the pieces and move forward. But who can be the guy to help build the program back up?
Here are some players who could take that next step and become the face of the program going forward and into the 2025 season.
Will Furniss
Furniss has gone to social media sending out a rallying call to Rebel Nation that he isn't going anywhere.
Furniss has had an up-and-down career so far in Oxford, but when he is on, he has the potential to be not just one of the best power hitters in the SEC, but the country. After the Rebels were a disaster on defense, Furniss stepped up and took the first base job. He also flashed in the Mississippi State series, cementing himself as one of the heroes in the extra-inning comeback win against the Bulldogs.
Furniss looks to be locked in and ready to take that next step and become the leader this team is looking for.
Luke Hill
After struggling to begin the year, the kid from Baton Rouge heated up down the stretch for the Rebels. After starting the year at short, Hill was moved to second. This had to be discouraging, but he stepped up and took on the role like a pro.
Hill will more than likely play up the middle in 2025 and will be a crucial piece of the lineup, whether leading off or as an RBI producer in the middle of the lineup.
Hill is a vet now and will need to be a leader with the roster in flux at the moment.
Campbell Smithwick
The catcher position was a complete disaster for the Rebs in 2024 as they rotated through three guys behind the plate, and now two of those guys are gone.
The Rebels added Collin Reuter via the portal, and he looks the part, but for this team to be successful in 2025, Smithwick has to be in the middle of it. He has all the tools and was coming into his swing towards the end of the year. His ability to play in the outfield is also a huge plus.
The kid from Oxford could become a household favorite with a big 2025 season, not only with his play, but with his ability to rally this team.
Mason Morris
Mason Morris was a midweek starter and bullpen guy for most of 2024, but with the loss of some big-time arms, his role will be a much bigger one next spring.
The Rebels need a dawg out in the pen, and if Morris can be that for this Rebels team, it would be a big deal. Morris is a Tupelo guy, and you know he would love to put on and show out for his home team.
Slade Caldwell
While Caldwell is potentially going to hear his name very early in the upcoming 2024 MLB Draft later this month, if he were to come to Oxford, he would have the potential to be a standout player from day one.
Caldwell's potential on the field is very high as he is one of the best high school prospects in the country. In a league filled with young talent, Caldwell could stand out from the crowd and give the Rebels a spark that is hard to find.
While it might be hard for younger guys to find that leadership voice, Caldwell could be a guy who leads by example and finds the field early, if he makes it on campus come August.