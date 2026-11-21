The Ole Miss basketball team is off to a blazing start this season. They boast a 4-0 record with an average victory margin of 37.

The only problem with this success is that the opposition has, well... stunk. All four of their games thus far featured a low-major opponent, and these opponents have a combined 5-15 record.

The Rebels are headed to the middle of the Pacific Ocean to spend their Thanksgiving break at the legendary Maui Invitational. This is not only an awesome opportunity for brand exposure, but they will also face serious competition.

Defensive Impact

Oct 13, 2026; Birmingham, AL, USA; Mississippi Rebels forward Roman Siulepa speaks during the SEC Basketball Tipoff at Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even against lower-quality opponents, the Rebels' defensive statistics are borderline unfathomably good.

They limited Nicholls, their most recent opponent, to nine points in the first half of their most recent game. Nine! That sounds like something you would see at a fifth-grade recreation-league game, not a Division I contest. The Rebels eased off the gas in the second half, eventually giving the Colonels a whopping 41 points across the entire night.

It wasn't just Nicholls that the Ole Miss defense pulverized. The most points they sacrificed in a game this season was 60 to Central Arkansas. Heading into feast week, the Rebels have the highest positive point differential in the entire Power Six. Their opponents score fewer points against them in the first half than any other team in the country. Yes, they have played no one of note, but this utter domination is unusual even for the early season.

Beyond the stats, the players look elated on the defensive side of the court. They switch almost everything on the perimeter and converge into the paint whenever an opposing player penetrates. In the matchup against Nicholls, the Colonels started the game at a brisk offensive pace. That strategy lasted until about the first TV timeout, as the Ole Miss defense completely shut down any plans to make the game a track meet.

My favorite sequence in the most recent game took place about halfway through the first half. Forward Christian Brown found himself in unfamiliar waters, guarding on the perimeter. Brown stayed in front of his man and drew an offensive foul. On the subsequent Ole Miss possession, Guard Ben Henshall executed a gorgeous step-through move to tack on two more points to the growing Rebel lead.

Yet, the best part of the above sequence was neither Brown drawing an offensive foul nor Henshall's ravishing offensive move.

Brown drew the foul and immediately hit the deck. After the whistle went the Rebels' way, all four other players on the court sprinted to help him up while celebrating the hustle play. A team that celebrates hustle plays like they are windmill dunks is a team with a sense of identity. Unlike last year's Rebels, this year's team has the "it" factor early in the season. I'm thrilled to watch this team take the court because I know they will play their tails off every single game.

How will this translate to Maui?

I admit, maybe I'm putting too much stock in the first four games. It's just been an absolute pleasure to watch such a fiery defensive team play basketball

Some defensive elements should translate even against strong opponents.

1. Steals

The Rebels force 13.3 steals per game. This number will drop in Maui, but it's clearly a team strength. Oftentimes, steals are indicative of effort and defensive pressure as a whole, which does not depend on the opponent's level.

2. Opponent Field Goal Attempts

Ole Miss opponents average fewer than 50 shots a game. This is one of the lowest numbers in the nation. This means the Rebels limit their opponents' scoring opportunities through turnovers, strong defense, and defensive rebounding.

3. Hustle Plays

Diving for loose balls, taking charges, sprinting back on defense. These things don't show up in the box score, but boy, are they important. Ole Miss has shown an inordinate ability to create hustle plays thus far.

The Rebels face their first test against the Clemson Tigers on Monday, Nov. 23. For the first time this season, the nation will see whether the 2026-2027 Ole Miss basketball team is real or just a product of its schedule.

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