'Build a Home Court Advantage!' Chris Beard Reaches Out to Ole Miss Rebels Community
In preparation to the 2024-2025 season, the Ole Miss Rebels have been gaining more interest from fans, in large part from the efforts of second-year head coach Chris Beard around campus.
While earning a preseason ranking for the first time in 26 years has raised anticipation for the season, Beard has taken some of the work of building the atmosphere into his own hands.
"We have to build a home court advantage, and to do that in college basketball, it always starts with the student section," Beard said during a media availability this week. "We've just got to get it to where we have a relationship with the students where it doesn't matter what time the game is or who we're playing, you know we know that we're we have one of the best environments."
Beard talked very proudly about how he went out and spoke with the Greek life on campus in hopes that he can get more and more students into the stands. He also spoke and incentivized coming to the games by stating that students get the "best seats" for every game.
"I had a chance to talk to a couple of the Greek associations, and it's awesome," Beard said. "They've got a lot of really good Ole Miss fans and kids in there, so just to promote our brand and what we're trying to get done and develop those relationships on campus."
With the start of season rapidly approaching, Beard continues to preach building an atmosphere and doing his part of transforming Oxford into a basketball destination. The Rebels host Illinois for a preseason exhibition on Sunday at 11 a.m. CT, and they will officially open their campaign at home against Long Island on Nov. 4.