Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball a Contender for Coveted SEC Transfer
With the NCAA Transfer Portal closed for players to enter, the Ole Miss Rebels are hard at work trying to put the finishing touches their offseason haul.
Another key piece has emerged for Chris Beard and Co. just before the deadline.
Star Auburn forward Chad Baker-Mazara has listed the Rebels as one of the program's he's interested in, alongside Arkansas, Kentucky, and Providence.
The 6-foot-7, 190-pound senior from Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) began his career at Duquesne back in 2020, before transferring to San Diego State in the offseason.
From there, he then to Auburn in 2022 where he has been a key contributor ever since.
Baker-Mazara is rated as a 4-star transfer and the No. 28 rated player in the portal. He's the No. 4 ranked small forward.
Baker offers a wealth of experience to whichever team he decides to call home. He's been a major component for Auburn these past two seasons, helping the Tigers win the SEC Tournament Championship in 2024 and spearhead the Tigers to the Final Four this past season.
The savvy veteran has grown accustomed to big games, and high-pressure environments.
This past season, he averaged 12.3 points per game, 3.0 rebounds per game, and 2.7 assists, while shooting 44.8% from the floor, 39.3% from three-point range, and 89.8% from the free-throw line.
Baker-Mazara is a true small-forward. His height makes him a tough player to defend, and his consistent shooting makes that task even more challenging.
Although he weighs in at 190 pounds, the smaller end of forwards, Baker-Mazara more than makes up for it with his quickness and agility.
While he can shoot the ball from the floor, Baker-Mazara is also a force inside the paint, often driving his way through the lane, and either going to the basket or settling for a jumpshot in the post.
Baker-Mazara has a vast offensive skillset, combined with solid defense, making him one of the most sought-after players in the transfer portal.
It will be a battle to land his services, but for whichever team does secure them, they'll be getting a player that is more than acquainted with college basketball, and not only that, but someone who is familiar with the top competition of college basketball.
Baker-Mazara has been a major piece to Auburn's overall success these past two seasons, and he will look to play that role once again on his new team.
