Ole Miss Basketball Eyeing Major Splash in Transfer Portal Amid Heated Battle

Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels continue attacking the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month with the program flaunting multiple roster spots to fill.

In what has become a pivotal stretch for the coaching staff, Ole Miss has already added a strong addition via the free agent market, but work remains to be done in order to fill out the 2026-27 squad.

Ole Miss landed its first commitment last Friday following the addition of Pittsburgh Panthers Roman Siulepa with the talented forward starting in all 33 games across his freshman season

Siulepa posted averages of 10 points and 5.5 rebounds per game during the 2025-26 season where he now checks in as the first addition, but the Rebels have multiple players on their radar.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles guard Tylik Weeks is a player in the NCAA Transfer Portal that the Ole Miss coaching staff is keeping tabs on this month.

The talented bucket-getter started his career with Southwest Mississippi Community College prior to a breakout 2025-26 season with Southern Miss.

Weeks is coming off of a massive campaign where he averaged 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while earning First-Team All-Sun Belt.

Southern Miss transfer Tylik Weeks will visit Ole Miss today, source tells @247Sports



Weeks averaged 19.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists https://t.co/0LxB9PH0GZ pic.twitter.com/jpOMAySihw — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 15, 2026

Ole Miss is battling for the coveted transfer with multiple potential suitors in the mix here as his portal process ramps up this offseason.

Beard and Co. will continue evaluating the top players available after losing over a handful of players to the free agent market after a disappointing season for the Rebels.

"Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align," Beard said at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Among Schools to Watch for Starting LSU Tigers Transfer

Ole Miss Football Battling Ohio State Buckeyes, LSU Tigers For Top Tennessee Prospect

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.