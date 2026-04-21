Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Land Defensive Game-Changer To Transfer Portal Haul

James Madison forward Christian Brown is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels on Tuesday afternoon, according to 247Sports' Matt Zenitz.

Brown, a 6-foot-8, 236-pounder out of Tennessee, is the fourth addition for the Ole Miss Rebels to this point after signing the dotted line with Beard and Co. this week.

Ole Miss has also signed Seton Hall guard Adam Clark, Washington State forward ND Okafor and Pitt forward Roman Siulepa as the other players to this point - with Brown now adding to the Transfer Portal haul.

Brown is coming off of a 2025-26 campaign where he averaged 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, but it's his defensive intensity that has made him a hot commodity.

In 13.4 minutes per game, Brown averaged 1.5 blocks per contest where he also shot 56 percent from the field for his James Madison squad a season ago.

Ole Miss has signed James Madison forward transfer Christian Brown, @chris_hummer and I have learned for @CBSSports.



6-foot-8, 235-pounder who set a JMU freshman record last season with 49 blocks. pic.twitter.com/S0HU0dmGtO — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) April 21, 2026

In what has become a significant offseason for Beard and the coaching staff in Oxford, the program is reconstructing the roster with impactful piecing already putting pen to paper with the Ole Miss Rebels.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives, Beard said of his 2025-26 squad after the season.

"These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

Now, all eyes are on finalizing the 2026-27 roster with four signees via the NCAA Transfer Portal to this point for Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Headliner: Seton Hall's Adam Clark

The 5-foot-10 bucket-getter out of Philadelphia earned second-team all-conference honors across the 2025-26 season with Ole Miss inking the dynamic playmaker as a key addition.

Across the 2025-26 campaign, Clark pieced together averages of 12.7 points, 4.7 assists and three rebounds per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field.

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Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.