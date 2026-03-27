Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball Loses Coveted Foreign Guard to Transfer Portal

Ole Miss Rebels guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when it opens for business on April 7, according to multiple reports on Friday morning.

Klafke appeared in 70 games across two seasons with the Ole Miss program where he put together averages of 3.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.7 assists.

The Brazil native becomes the second Ole Miss player from the 2025-26 roster to reveal intentions of entering the Transfer Portal this offseason.

After a difficult season for Beard and Co., the Rebels wrapped up the year with a 15-20 (4-14) record and failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament - one season removed from a historic run to the Sweet 16 last March.

Klafke joins Ouchita Baptist transfer Hobert Grayson IV as the pair of Rebels to reveal intentions of departing to this point.

NEW: Ole Miss guard Eduardo Klafke plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @DraftExpress reports. https://t.co/1qHbZeo9LD pic.twitter.com/wxjkqLdGXZ — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) March 27, 2026

Grayson played in five games across the 2025-26 season with 28 total minutes - finishing with seven points and seven rebounds in total.

The first-year Rebel's final game played with Ole Miss was the loss at St. John’s in New York City on December 6 where he failed to receive meaningful time in Southeastern Conference play.

For Beard and the Ole Miss staff, all eyes are on the Transfer Portal with an opportunity to reconstruct the roster ahead of a pivotal offseason in Oxford.

“That’s a good question. Probably not in the mental space to answer that fully now,” Beard said. “Obviously, in college basketball, guys choose to go elsewhere; they choose to come back. Each player on our team will have that decision. It will be their decision. It will be a conversation to make sure that both sides align.

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives. These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

More Ole Miss News:

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Earns Unique NFL Comparison Ahead of 2026 Draft

Ole Miss Baseball Skyrockets in Rankings After Series Win Over Kentucky Wildcats

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Buzz: Rebels Poised for Massive Run of Commitments

Join the Community: