How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Falls 84-66 To Tennessee Volunteers in SEC Clash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Playing in their third road game in a row, Ole Miss would fall to No. 25 Tennessee 84-66 on Tuesday night in the Food City Center.

Ole Miss (11-11, 3-6 SEC) would start the game off with a three-pointer from Ilias Kamardine to take the first lead of the game. However, Tennessee (16-6, 6-3 SEC) would battle back to take an 18-9 lead at the 12:18 mark.

Over the next 6:14, the Rebels would go on a 10-3 run to put themselves within one, before the their defense held the Volunteers without another field goal until the 2:36 mark. For Tennessee, Ja'kobi Gillespie knocked down a three-pointer to end the dry streak for the home team, putting them up 26-20.

With under two minutes left in the half, AJ Storr drove hard to the rack, where he converted an and-one layup and knocked down the free throw to cut Tennessee's lead to one, 26-25.

Ole Miss's defense would shine again to end the first half, as Storr would come up with a steal in the Volunteer's final possession to keep it a one point game, as the Rebels trailed 26-25 at the break.

In the first 9:25 of play in the second half, Tennessee would grow its one-point lead up to 55-42, before forcing Ole Miss to call a timeout.

However, Tennessee would pick up where it left off coming out of the timeout and continue pushing its lead.

Ole Miss will head to Austin, Texas on Saturday, February 7, in what will be the final game of a four-game road stretch to take on Texas. The Rebels will play the Longhorns at 1 p.m. in the Moody Center on ESPN2 as SEC play rolls on.

NOTABLES

- AJ Storr scored 15 points tonight and has averaged 19.9 over the last seven games.

- Patton Pinkins added 15 as well, scoring 15 or more in four of the last nine games.

- Ilias Kamardine tied his season-best with three makes from beyond the arc.

