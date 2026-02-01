The Recap: Ole Miss Basketball's Late Rally Comes Up Short in 71-68 Loss to Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A two-point game with just under a minute remaining following a second-half surge from Ole Miss came up just short, as Ole Miss fell 71-68 Saturday night in Memorial Gymnasium.

Both teams struggled to get going offensively early, but Vanderbilt (19-3, 6-3 SEC) would find itself in front 18-10 against Ole Miss (11-10, 3-5 SEC), headed to the second media timeout of the half.

The home team would increase its lead to as much as 13, however, a 9-0 run ending with just under three minutes before halftime made it a four-point game.

It was the Commodores that would lead at the half, 31-23.

In the second period, Ole Miss immediately got things going offensively as Travis Perry knocked down a corner three to put the team within five, 31-26.

The Commodores would eventually push their lead back up to 11, 51-40, after Tyler Tanner scored a fastbreak layup off an Ole Miss turnover with 11:46 to play.

Ole Miss continued to fight, as Ilias Kamardine converted on a baseline drive, drawing a foul, and adding the free throw to cut Vanderbilt's lead to 61-57.

Over the next 2:37, the lead would see-saw from four to six points for the home team. A trip to the free throw line for Storr would put the Rebels within two, 65-63, with three minutes left.

Following more back-and-forth, a massive three-pointer from Storr with just under a minute remaining set the score at 70-68 in favor of Vanderbilt, putting Ole Miss within striking distance.

With 0:15 remaining, AK Okereke went to the free-throw line for Vanderbilt. After making his first shot to put the Commodores up 71-68, Okereke's second free throw fell short, giving the Rebels a chance to tie the game.

Storr would put up a three-point try that missed but fell into the hands of Dia, who dribbled out to the left corner for a turnaround three-pointer that missed as the clock hit zero.

Up next, Ole Miss will head to Knoxville, Tennessee to face off against the Volunteers on February 3, in Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center at 6 p.m. on ESPN2

NOTABLES

Entering tonight's game, Vanderbilt had the 11th-best offense in the NCAA, averaging 89.6 PPG. Ole Miss held them to 71 points.

Among the nation's best in fewest turnovers per game, Ole Miss committed just two in the second half to help fuel their comeback.

AJ Storr has scored in double figures in each of the last seven games, averaging 19.4 per game during that stretch.

