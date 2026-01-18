How It Happened: Ole Miss Basketball Earns Critical 68-67 Win Over Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Following his game-winning tip-in to defeat Georgia midweek, Patton Pinkins struck again as he hit a floater in the final minute to secure a 68-67 win against Mississippi State on Saturday night at the Humphrey Coliseum.

Ole Miss secured its third consecutive conference win as Ilias Kamardine (17) and AJ Storr (17) combined for 32 points.

Ole Miss (11-7, 3-2 SEC) fell behind early as Mississippi State (10-8, 2-3 SEC) jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead. Ilias Kamardine got things going offensively for the Rebels after a floater at the 17:03 mark, before Travis Perry hit a three-pointer to bring Ole Miss within one, 6-5.

However, the Bulldogs would accumulate a 10-point lead over the next 6:23, 22-11.

Ole Miss would cut MSU's lead to three, 30-27, after Augusto Cassia got a chance at a putback dunk after a missed three-pointer.

In the second half, the Rebels would take their first lead of the game, 34-32, at the 17:05 mark after James Scott found his way to the basket for a slam. However, State's Achor Achor quickly put the Bulldogs back in front after hitting a three-pointer for one of the 13 lead changes of the game.

Ole Miss would reclaim the lead again, 36-35, after Kamardine hit a short midrange jumper before the home team stepped back in front at the 13:30 mark, 41-40.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

The next 6:48 of action would play out the same, a highly contested battle with neither team able to break away. Malik Dia would knot the game at 53-53, with 6:42 left after draining a heavily contested baseline fadeaway as the shot clock buzzed red.

With 2:50 to go, Storr cashed in on a three-pointer to put the Rebels up three. On the next offensive possession, Kamardine drove down the lane and converted on a heavily contested layup to give Ole Miss a five-point cushion, 64-59.

The Bulldogs would not go quietly, as they came back to gain the lead with 34 seconds remaining, 67-66, after Josh Hubbard knocked down two free throws.

With 19 seconds on the clock, Pinkins had the ball on the right baseline corner and managed to get his man in the air on a shot fake, driving and hitting a tear drop floater to deliver the winning blow for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will return home to face off against Auburn on Tuesday January 20, at 8 p.m. in the SJB Pavilion and broadcast on ESPNU.

NOTABLES

• With just five turnovers tonight, Ole Miss has had under 10 in a game eight times this season, holding Mississippi State to just two points off of turnovers.

• Through the first 15 games of the season, AJ Storr averaged 11.3 points per game. Over the past three games, he is averaging 23.3 per contest.

• Malik Dia tied his season best with 11 rebounds, the fifth time he's had 10 or more in a game this year.

• Ilias Kamardine scored 17 points tonight with five assists, his third game this year with 15+ points and 5+ assists.

